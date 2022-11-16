Asfordby Ladies' FA Cup dreams ends in defeat

Asfordby Ladies hit the net during their FA Cup tie. Photo: Dreamcapture Photography.

A crowd of 350 were at Holwell Asfordby’s attempts to take another step towards Wembley when they met Lichfield in the first round proper.

It was obvious that this was going to be a struggle, as straight from the kick off, the home team was on the back foot.

Lichfield hit the crossbar in the fifth minute, with Courtny Dilger shooting the rebound wide. Four minutes later they took a deserved lead when a corner kick was converted by Saddiqa Shan.

Against the run of play, in the 17th minute Asfordby got a corner after a goal-mouth scramble, and Alex Saulter managed to get the ball into the net to level the score.

More pressure was to come on Asfordby but their defence held firm until the 30th minute when a long 35 yard shot beat keeper Leah Radford, hit the crossbar, and bounced behind the line.

From the re-start Asfordby seemed to have found another gear and it was their turn to pressure. Jessica West narrowly missed from a goalmouth scramble but two minutes later Hannah Green did get a quick breakaway and put the ball in the net, to level the score once again.

The Asfordby pressure continued with Sarah Brown hitting the post three minutes from the end of the half, but the teams went in for the break, all square.

The home supporters hoped for a continuation from the end of the first half but it was not to be.

Lichfield continued to pressure, and Asfordby’s defence was stalwart in denying them any goals.

A touch of brilliance in the 84th minute turned this game on its head. A great, long through ball allowed Hannah Green to show her speed and take her into the box with only the keeper to beat, but she was brought down for a penalty with a yellow card the only punishment rather than a red.

Sarah Brown dispatched the spot kick to put Asfordby in front, but four minutes into injury-time Kate Thornhill levelled for Lichfield to send the game into extra-time.