Asfordby Ladies duo pick up awards after superb season

Two players from Asfordby Ladies’ first team received awards on Finals Day of the East Midlands Women’s Regional Football League held recently.
By Sports Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Sarah Radford and Leah Radford with their awards.Sarah Radford and Leah Radford with their awards.
The event at Arnold Town FC saw Sarah Brown receive the Top Goalscorer trophy for the Central Division after she netted 20 goals in just 13 appearances.

Team manager Leah Radford then received the Top Goalkeeper award.

The awards are testament to the club’s season, with them having made it to the first round proper of the FA Women’s Challenge Cup, the quarter-finals of the County Cup and being runners-up in the league in their first season at that level following promotion last summer.

