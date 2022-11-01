Asfordby Development team beat Nuneaton Development 4-3 in the League Cup. Pic by Rosanne Culley

Erin Baker opened the scoring for Asfordby 17 minutes into the game, but it didn’t stop them going in at half time 2-1 behind.

Some inspired substitutions from manager Rick Culley at half-time SAW the home side came out determined to get back into the game.

Although they pushed hard it wasn’t until the 80th minute that Ame Moore-Elphick equalised, and two minutes later Abi Backshall put them ahead.

While they were still celebrating, a lapse of concentration allowed the away team to level the tie in the 85th minute and the crowd started to get ready for a penalty shootout.

Not to be denied the victory so close to the end, up popped Ella Fairbrother, two minutes later, to score the goal which will take Asfordby into the quarter-finals where they will meet Thurmaston DPC.

The first team took on Notts County Development at John Fernly achieving a good 4-2 win which keeps them joint first in the East Midlands Regional League.

The under 14s started the day’s play at Holwell taking on Market Bosworth. The first half was mostly played in the Market half and saw Asfordby lead 1-0 at the break thanks to Evie Moulson.