Asfordby hold the aces ahead of Barrow contest

Asfordby and Holwell Reserves are in action tomorrow.

Asfordby still hold the aces in the title race, despite Saturday’s defeat.

The leaders went down 3-0 at third-place Sporting Markfield at the weekend, Andrew Culver, Guy Weston and Connor McGahan on target.

Closest rivals Kirby Muxloe Reserves beat Ingles Reserves to close the gap at the top to one point, but Asfordby still have two games in hand.

Asfordby host Barrow Town Reserves on Saturday (KO 3pm) before Tuesday’s trip to AFC North Kilworth for a cup contest (KO 7.3opm).

Brooke Isherwood, Harvey Thompson and Kai Biggs-Finney were among the scorers as Holwell Reserves beat Friar lane & Epworth Reserves 4-2 on Saturday.

Brooklyn Ndakwa and Jake Tuckley scored the visitors’ goals.