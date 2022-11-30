Asfordby hit six to top league

Jordan Reek takes a free-kick for Asfordby 1999 development.

Asfordby took the lead after just 60 seconds through Amber Hill before Hannah Green soon made it two and Evie Perkins got a third.

Danielle Sharpe made it four before half-time, and despite West Bridgford pulling three goals back after the break, Sarah Brown and a second from Hill rounded off a 6-3 win to put Asfordby back to the top of the East Midlands League.

Asfordby’s development team were also at Holwell hosting Hinckley Ladies, Emma Carpenter putting the visitors ahead early on but Ame Moore-Elphick levelling before half-time.

A goal from Ella Fairbrother in the 51st minute put Asfordby in the lead, and a Jordan Reek corner converted by Erin Baker made it comfortable for them. Maria Panayi’s late goal rounded off a 4-1 win.

Asfordby U16s fell to a 10-1 defeat at Coalville as they still seek their first win but put in a great effort, while the U13s won 3-1 at Whetstone Juniors thanks to a hat-trick from Alisha Smart, including two goals in two minutes in the first-half, to lift Asfordby off the bottom of the table.

Asfordby U12s travelled to Leicester where their opponents were Sporting Markfield.

