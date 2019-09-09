Asfordby FC ship seven against Senior League leaders Allexton

Asfordby’s tough start to the league season continued with another heavy defeat, following a 6-0 reverse with a 7-1 home loss in their first home game of the season against early season leaders Allexton and New Parks.

The hosts started well, closing down players and putting together some good passages of forward play to match Allexton who broke forward in numbers

And the visitors went ahead when a free-kick on the edge of the Asfordby box was bent around the wall to nestle into the bottom corner.

Asfordby equalised shortly after when Mike Hendey converted a precision cross from Jack Baker.

But Asfordby’s defence was undone five minutes later when a cross found an Allexton attacker at the back post to fire in a shot which hit both posts before crossing the line.

The hosts then went down to 10 men after centre-back Dean Randall was shown a second yellow card for an altercation in which an Allexton player was also booked.

Asfordby did well to hold out until half-time without conceding again as Allexton upped the pressure, forcing Lewis Spencer to make an impressive save from a goalbound effort.

Lee Mann’s side started the second half well with some good phases of attacking play, with captain Liam Ambrose and substitute Marcus Rowland going closest to scoring.

But as Asfordby pushed forward and legs started to tire, Allexton found the gaps at the back and became far more clinical.

They closed out a game with five goals, Paul Pallett completing a hat-trick to underline their attacking force and why they are the early pacesetters.

Asfordby are back at Hoby Road on Saturday when newly-promoted Ashby Ivanhoe Knights are the visitors (kick-off 3pm).

Asfordby: Spencer, S. Wright, Lapworth (Gilbertson), Forfar, Randall, Mike Hendey, Baker (A. Wright), Felstead, Cowling (Rowland), Ambrose (c), Matt Hendey.