Asfordby FC ship five in basement battle

Asfordby FC went down to a 5-2 defeat at bottom side Kirby Muxloe Reserves on Saturday in the Senior League Premier.

The visitors found themselves 4-0 down at the break largely down to Jamil Humoud’s hat-trick.

Sub Michel Bauret added a fifth for Kirby, while Ben Lapworth hit a second-half double in reply.

Asfordby manager Lee Mann said: “It was a hugely frustrating afternoon, compounded by some poor defensive errors which turned the game.

“We played some very good football through Lappy and (Jack) Baker, but we just never got going all afternoon.”

Asfordby FC are second-bottom ahead of their final home game of the season on Saturday, against GNG (kick-off 3pm).