Asfordby FC Poachers march on as Rowe hits winner

Asfordby FC Poachers maintained their winning ways when they hosted Fleckney on Sunday.

From the kick-off, the defence of Brown, Eldred, Atton and Halliday were put under pressure with Cook forced into some good saves to keep it at 0-0.

Asfordby’s midfield of Hill, Swann, Liddington and Mee started to win possession and pressure the Fleckney goal, with several shots being saved.

Rowe held the ball up well and sent it out to the wing where Hill put in a cross which Rowe was just inches away from meeting.

West, sitting in front of the defence, cleared to Liddington who in turn found Hill, but the hosts just couldn’t find the final ball to break the deadlock.

With play switching from end-to-end, the Poachers made one change to bring some fresh legs on as Taft replaced Liddington and Smith on for West.

And soon Asfordby hit the front when Eldred’s clearance out of defence set Rowe away who battled past three defenders and slotted home to make it 1-0.

Mee came off for Dalby in the second half and Asfordby came under a lot of pressure, but they battled well as a team to clear their lines.

Hill made some good runs down the wing with Rowe, but the home side could not find another goal.

Ball replaced Swann for Asfordby’s final change, and the hosts went close when Hill swung in a free-kick and both Eldred and Swann had shots, but Fleckney somehow cleared their lines.

Another win for Asfordby Poachers who travelled to Hamilton last night (Tuesday) ahead of a home match on Sunday.