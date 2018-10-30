Asfordby FC let lead slip three times in Desford stalemate

Asfordby FC extended their unbeaten Senior League run to four matches after securing a point from a rollercoaster match at Desford.

Alex Roberts gave Jon Allsop’s side the perfect start at second-bottom Desford when opening the scoring after just 10 minutes.

But Callum Bloxham levelled for the hosts in the 18th minute, but Asfordby were back in front just two minutes later through Stan Logan.

The game then turned on its head as Jamie York equalised with the third goal in a hectic five minutes and Connor Martin put Desford in front for the first time shortly after the half-hour mark.

The match turned again shortly after the break when Junior Gaskin made it 3-3 five minutes into the second half with his sixth goal of the season and Logan put the visitors back in front on the hour with his second of the match.

But once again the lead was short-lived as York bagged his second five minutes later to salvage a point for Desford with his side’s fourth.

Asfordby stay 13th in the Premier Division, a point and place above the bottom three.