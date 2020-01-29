Asfordby FC Development frustrated by Loughborough stalemate

Asfordby FC Development slipped two points behind North Leicestershire League leaders Falcons after they were held to a goalless draw on Saturday.

Unbeaten in the league since October, Asfordby’s young squad started well at home to Loughborough united, passing across an uneven pitch looking for an opening.

The visitors defended well and their midfield looked composed in possession, creating chances of their own, and at half-time whistle, the hosts knew they had a battle on their hands.

With manager Simon Atherley’s half-time message ringing in their ears, the Asfordby players came out renewed, moving the ball better and creating chances further upfield.

Duncan Simpson put a couple of chances wide from the edge of the box, while Danny Hulett went closest, bringing a fantastic save from the Loughborough keeper.

But even the introduction of leading goalscorer Linford Harris, on for Rhys Hill, couldn’t produce the breakthrough as their four-match winning run in the league came to an end.

Asfordby are on the road this Saturday to Mountsorrel Amateurs who have scored 17 goals in a four-match winning run. Kick-off 2pm.

Asfordby: Barratt, Wesson, Herbert, Tom Hulett, Cox, Danny Hulett, Howitt (c), Hill, Simpson, Atherley, Bowdrey. Subs: Harris, Cochrane.