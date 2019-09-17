Asfordby FC complete back-to-back Leics Senior League wins

Asfordby FC made it back-to-back Senior League wins with home victory over newly-promoted Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday.

The Seniors put in another good performance with first-half goals from Matt Hendey and captain Liam Ambrose earning a 2-0 win, following up on heir midweek victory at Blaby.

Captain Liam Ambrose celebrates after doubling Asfordby's lead EMN-190917-105336002

There was a surprise role for manager Lee Mann who deputised in goal after both keepers were unavailable and produced a brilliant one-on-one save which was the catalyst for Asfordby’s second goal.

It capped a top weekend for the club with Asfordby’s Development side making it two wins out of two in the North Leicestershire League Premiership after beating Woodhouse Imperial 2-0.

Head coach Mike Hendey said: “The result is obviously brilliant and has created a real buzz.

“We’ll have games this year where we play better than we did on Saturday and get nothing, likewise we’ll have games where we play worse and somehow get the win.

“Doing the right things consistently is what will keep us progressing and we’ll pick up points because of that, not because we become obsessed with the result.”

“There were some stand-out performances again. Matt Hendey is looking a huge threat and the lay-off from Ambrose for our first goal was incredible.

“Ambrose and Cowling are also starting to look a partnership, with Cowling nodding down a great cross for Ambrose to head home the second.

“In defence it’s great the level of cover that we have. To lose a player of Dean Randall’s quality to suspension and then be able to bring in James Hollis speaks volumes about the squad.

“It’s frustrating to look back on those first two games, but to go from that to two clean sheets on the bounce and looking like a team used to winning is testament to how well they all listen.”

The Seniors sit 10th in the Premier Division and travel to Thurnby Rangers on Saturday looking to complete a hat-trick of wins.

Asfordby: Mann, Felstead (A. Wright), Snow, Forfar, Hollis, Lapworth, Mike Hendey, Ledger (S. Wright), Cowling (Skinner), Ambrose (c), Matt Hendey, Gilbertson, Johnson.