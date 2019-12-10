Asfordby FC Cobras and Melton Foxes share the derby spoils

Leon Elford’s Asfordby FC Under 9 Cobras welcomed their old rivals and friends Melton Foxes to Asfordby Acres on a cold Sunday morning.

It was touch and go whether the game would be played, but frantic efforts before the game by the parents made sure the pitch was fit for play.

Melton Foxes fought back from two goals down to draw at Asfordby Cobras. Picture courtesy of Phil James EMN-191012-165500002

Cobras chose to play into the stiff breeze in the first half, and despite some resilient defending and fine goalkeeping, keeping out three great chances, Reece Pymm put the hosts ahead when he calmly slotted a penalty into the bottom corner.

Cobras kept up the momentum, and after a neat exchange of passes, the final ball fell to Josh Styles who in one touch with the outside of his boot, slotted the ball neatly past the advancing keeper for a 2-0 lead after 10 minutes.

It seemed like Cobras were happy with their lot and the game went a little flat.

But they were up against a strong, well-organised Foxes team, well coached by Nigel Smith, and to their credit, fought desperately to get back into the game.

Their efforts were rewarded with a very good finish when a surging run and powerful shot from James Ward went in off the underside of the crossbar; a great goal the Cobras keeper could do nothing about.

The second half was largely uneventful, but with Melton coming back into the game, Oscar Smith equalised midway through the half with a long-range shot.

The final minutes were played at a frantic pace as both teams went close, but the draw was ultimately a fair result.

The game was played in a great spirit with respect shown to both opponents and the referee.