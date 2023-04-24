News you can trust since 1859
Asfordby crowned champions with a magnificent seven

Asfordby FC were crowned league champions on Saturday after firing a magnificent seven goals past Ellistown.

By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST
Asfordby FC crowned league championsAsfordby FC crowned league champions
Dolton Taylor netted a hat-trick and Luke Howitt grabbed a brace to secure the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League premier division title.

Lai Hammond and Roman Strong scored the other goals as Asfordby sealed the championship in some style with one game still to play.

Asfordby FC have scored a superb 89 goals this season in winning 21 of 25 matches played so far.

Asfordby FC players celebrate a goal at Ellistown on their way to sealing the league titleAsfordby FC players celebrate a goal at Ellistown on their way to sealing the league title
The Leicestershire Senior League premier division table confirms Asfordby FC are the champions!The Leicestershire Senior League premier division table confirms Asfordby FC are the champions!
Asfordby FC crowned league championsAsfordby FC crowned league champions
Young supporters celebrate as Asfordby FC are crowned league championsYoung supporters celebrate as Asfordby FC are crowned league champions
Asfordby FC, the Leicestershire Senior League premier division champions for 2022-23Asfordby FC, the Leicestershire Senior League premier division champions for 2022-23
The Champagne is uncorked by Asfordby FC players and staff at the final whistle on SaturdayThe Champagne is uncorked by Asfordby FC players and staff at the final whistle on Saturday
Celebrations as Asfordby FC are crowned league championsCelebrations as Asfordby FC are crowned league champions
