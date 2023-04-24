Asfordby crowned champions with a magnificent seven
Asfordby FC were crowned league champions on Saturday after firing a magnificent seven goals past Ellistown.
By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST
Dolton Taylor netted a hat-trick and Luke Howitt grabbed a brace to secure the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League premier division title.
Lai Hammond and Roman Strong scored the other goals as Asfordby sealed the championship in some style with one game still to play.
Asfordby FC have scored a superb 89 goals this season in winning 21 of 25 matches played so far.
