Asfordby Captains Close and Stathern Primary top of the class at girls’ football tournament

Asfordby Amateurs Girls and Ladies Inclusive FC hosted a tournament on behalf of the Melton and Belvoir Schools.

Supported by great weather, it was enjoyed by everyone involved, with 12 teams involved in two competitions for school Years 3 and 4, and Years 5 and 6.

Stathern were the Year 5 and 6 winners EMN-181107-103738002

There was a home win as Asfordby Captains Close took the Year 3 and 4 prize, while Stathern Primary School came out on top in the Year 5 and 6 division.

Brownlow, meanwhile, were the bridesmaids, finishing runners-up in both competitions, played in an excellent spirit.

Other schools competing were Swallowdale, Gaddesby, Sherard Old Dalby and Harby.

Amateurs liason officer Jason Gamble said: “It gave some of the girls some experience of football who hadn’t had the opportunity to play before.

Brownlow's runners-up EMN-181107-103643002

“It also helped us to put ourselves out there as a club, showing what we have on offer for girls’ football in the area.”

Harby Primary School's team EMN-181107-103715002

Old Dalby Primary School EMN-181107-103800002

Sherard School EMN-181107-103810002