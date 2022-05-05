Asfordby are the champions

The club secured the title on Saturday with a 5-2 victory at Dunton & Broughton United.
Danny Pownall came off the bench to score twice while Brandon H ands, Luke Howitt and Bryce White also got in on the act. Jack Astill and Liam Pescott were on the scoresheet for the hosts but it was Asfordby who claimed three vital points to lead Burbage Old Boys by nine points on Saturday.
Burbage pulled three points back as they beat Dunton & Broughton on Tuesday .
The champions will conclude their campaign by entertaining Sporting Markfield on Saturday, the contest kicking off at 3pm.