Asfordby Amateurs secure Women’s FA Cup first round place by beating Skegness Town

Both teams started nervously but it was Asfordby who broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Alex Saulter received a pass from Sarah Brown and put it beyond the keeper’s outstretched hand into the corner of the net.

The rest of the first half had both teams fighting hard to gain control but neither could penetrate the other’s defence to get scoring opportunities.

Asfordby started the second half on the front foot, having two scoring chances denied to them by some great goalkeeping.

But in the 54th minute the pressure paid off with Hannah Green penetrating the defence with a great through ball to Brown who skilfully rounded the keeper and put the ball into the empty net.

Skegness tried hard to get back into the game, but the home team’s solid defence reduced them to long range attempts, which goalkeeper Leah Radford dealt with comfortably, giving her another clean sheet.

The game ended with both teams receiving rapturous applause from the crowd for a well-fought, entertaining game.