Asfordby Amateurs Ladies are held by West Bridgford

Asfordby Ladies earned a point.

This time the teams ended up sharing the points. For a lot of the game it looked as if West Bridgford were going to take all three after going into the lead, but a last-minute goal from Asfordby’s Katie Rogers meant the game ended 1-1.

Asfordby Development ladies hosted Leicester City Development at Holwell on Sunday.

Asfordby pressured from the off, and when Angelica Brown’s shot in the 13th minute hit the woodwork, Abi Backshall was on hand to put the rebound into the net.

Six minutes later, one of Alexis Culley’s several shots managed to get past the keeper and double the score.

Tara Brookes then scored direct from a corner on 35 minutes, and although Tany New reduced the deficit, Ame Moore-Elphick rounded off a 4-1 win after 70 minutes for Asfordby.

Asfordby U14s took on Coalville Town at Holwell and it was the visitors who struck first when Daisy-Mae Williams scored in the 23rd minute.

It stayed like that until the start of the second-half when Elizabeth Coston netted, within a minute of the kick-off, to equal the scores. The game ended in a 1-1 draw which dropped Asfordby into second place in the league.