Asfordby Allstars U7s aim to complete trophy double at the weekend
In their first tournament of the year at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium last weekend, they triumphed in a thrilling final of the Precision Pass Youth Football Tournament.
Team secretary Gemma McCarthy said: “They played their socks off, had huge smiles on their faces throughout the whole experience, and went on and won.
“We are so proud of them all.
“They played three games and got to the final where they quickly scored three goals.
“But the opposition hit back to 3-3 and it was very close in the end – nailbiting.
“But we scored the winner a couple of minutes from the end.
“Now we hope to go on and win another trophy this weekend for a double.”
The Asfordby Football Club Tournament is one of the biggest in Leicestershire and takes place over two days this weekend with clubs from all over the county competing at all levels from U6 to senior.
The winning Precision Pass team comprised: Oliver McCarthy, George Hall, George Jessop, George Faulkner, Jenson Theobald, Beau Badham, Beth Durrant, Shay Allan, Jacob Cowell, and Billy Mason under coaches Steve Hall and Darren Jessop.