Asfordby Allstars U7s are hoping to make it a trophy-winning double in as many weeks this weekend when they host the Asfordby Football Club Tournament.

In their first tournament of the year at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium last weekend, they triumphed in a thrilling final of the Precision Pass Youth Football Tournament.

Team secretary Gemma McCarthy said: “They played their socks off, had huge smiles on their faces throughout the whole experience, and went on and won.

“We are so proud of them all.

Precision Pass Tournament winners Asfordby Allstars U7s.

“They played three games and got to the final where they quickly scored three goals.

“But the opposition hit back to 3-3 and it was very close in the end – nailbiting.

“But we scored the winner a couple of minutes from the end.

“Now we hope to go on and win another trophy this weekend for a double.”

The Asfordby Football Club Tournament is one of the biggest in Leicestershire and takes place over two days this weekend with clubs from all over the county competing at all levels from U6 to senior.

