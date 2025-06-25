Ambitious Holwell Sports building for a brighter future after relegation reprieve

After their reprieve from relegation from UCL Division One last season, Holwell Sports now aim to build something special and long-lasting under new joint first team managers Liam Wild and Miguel Desouza.

The pair are being supported by assistant manager and former player Ian Bitmead, who was caretaker boss from mid-February after Pete Franklin resigned, along with coach Jack Ball and physio Richard Brooks.

Seven wins from 36 games saw them finish second bottom, but they luckily avoided relegation due to reorganisation of the leagues and Bitmead believes the club can now move forward and take advantage.

“The squad is coming on really nicely – a mixture of local lads and lads from outside the town,” he said.

New Holwell Sports bosses Liam Wild and Miguel DeSouza with chairman Graham Lewin.

“We want to build a team that will be able to compete in a very tough league.

“The finances at the club are not massive but we have to try to compete – and we want to hit the ground running.

“Last year we were struggling with a squad that wasn't really capable of competing at that level and, by the time we did put together a squad that was capable, it was too late.

“So our main aim this year is to start the new season well. And we want to build a team under this new management that is not just for one season – we want them to grow.

“We want to build the club as a whole too and put it back where it should be.”

Bitmead believes that the local community will return and support the club if they see change in fortunes.

“It was a massive relief not to go down, financially as well, as we want to pull people through the gates so we want to produce a good standard of football,” he said.

“When you drop down the leagues the standard of football does not meet the expectations of local people who have always known Holwell at that level.

“It is a bit of a learning curve for the club and we know we have made mistakes off the field as well.

“This year we are all pulling in the same direction - we all want what is best for the club and we want to see local people come back through the gates.

“We all know that when this club is doing well, local people will come out and back it. We want to see those people back at the games.”

For now the rebuild continues and Bitmead said: “We have retained the majority of the lads who ended last season as they wanted to stay and fight for their places, which is great for us.

“But we cannot repeat last season – or the season before – so we are actively going out and looking for new players too.

“We have brought a few in but no one can sign before 1st July when we can start making some announcements.

“This weekend we are staging a Family Fun Day at the club as well as an in-house game to welcome the new lads.”

Holwell's first friendly is away at Hathern on Tuesday.

Premier Division neighbours Melton Town will be looking to improve on their 11th place finish last season after a poor second half to the season saw a likely play-offs challenge fade away..

They have six home friendlies lined up against Cogenhoe United (July 5th), Leicester St Andrews (July 8th), Holwell Sports (July 11th), Bedworth United (July 15th), Aylestone Park (July 19th) and Highfield Rangers (July 22nd).