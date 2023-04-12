All to play for as Melton battle for top two spot

​With Anstey Nomads two points clear at the top but having up to four games in hand on those below them, they look favourites to take the title and automatic promotion.

But a club finishing second could either go up by virtue of having one of the best points-per-game records across step five, or by winning an inter-step play-off with a low-placed step four club.

As things stand, with three games to play, Melton are five points off second placed Loughborough Students who have two games left, but third-placed Sleaford Town and fourth-placed Quorn could also take second, with Sleaford having four games still to play.

Melton celebrate Kairo Edwards-John's equaliser against Loughborough. Photo: Mark Woolterton.

Just one Loughborough win would put them out of Melton’s reach due to their superior goal difference, the sides having drawn 1-1 on Easter Monday in a result that helped the Students more than it did Melton.

So it’s all to play for in the closing stages, with Melton next going to Sherwood Colliery on Saturday before the rearranged home game with Boston Town next Wednesday and then a final day clash at Kimberley Miners Welfare on April 22.

Last Wednesday, Melton won 4-0 at Heanor Town thanks to goals from Tyreace Palmer (2), Tom Manship and Kairo Edwards-John.

On Saturday, they then won 1-0 at home to AFC Mansfield.

The visitors should have taken the lead in the 26th minute when a cross from the right found Nyirenda unmarked a yard out but his header somehow went over the bar.

The ball was then quickly cleared out to Paul Anderson who played in Kalis Gore and his fired in cross was met by the head of Greg Mills who found the top corner of the net to score the winner.

On Easter Monday, it was the visitors Loughborough who drew first blood after just four minutes when a cross from out wide found Ryan Hayes at the far post and his bullet header found the top corner.