"A massive thing for us!" Melton Town boss Tom Manship delighted with arrival of Notts County attacker Tyreace Palmer

Tyreace Palmer. Photo: Notts County

Melton Town manager Tom Manship has called the arrival of loanee Tyreace Palmer 'massive' for the club.

The teenager attacker has arrived on loan from Notts County until January.

"Notts County gave a professional contract to him in the summer," explained Manship.

"The connections we have at Notts County, they've trusted him to come to us, which I think is massive.

"You don't get professional footballers coming into our level at step five, that's a massive thing for us and shows they trust us with one of their prospects."

The 18-year-old - who has played for the Magpies' first team at Havant & Waterlooville and at home to Oxford City in the FA Trophy - could featrure at Heather St John's on Saturday as Town return to United Counties League Premier Division North action.

“They’re a very good team, I went to watch them on Saturday and, for me, they’re in the top two or three teams in our league," Manship added.

“I’m very impressed with how they conducted themselves and tried to play football.