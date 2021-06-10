Final is settled on tie-break

The finalists.

Melton Mowbray Tennis club held its monthly Men’s tournament - with David Owen and his young partner Liam Morrison beating Mark Ashman and Neil Ingle in a thrilling final.

Twelve couples competed on a beautiful sunny evening.

After the hotly contested group stages, Owen and Morrison, Kevin Knowles and Chris Drewe, Ashman and Ingle and Wayne Mogg and Mark Twitty went through to the semi-finals.

Dave and Liam came out of a close tussle with Kevin and Chris and Mark and Neil overcame Wayne and Mark to book their place in the final.

The third and fourth place play off saw Kevin and Chris tie at 3-3, with third place shared.

The final proved to be equally exciting with both pairs equally matched and with the set tied at 3-3, Owen and Miorrison winning the tie break 10-7.

The Ladies’ drop-in daytime tennis groups have continued to be well attended with three or four courts in use regularly and lots of fun and laughter being the order of the day.

Nancy Blake has been in fine form recently and ran through a recent afternoon unbeaten despite the soaring temperatures.

Sessions are Tuesdays 1-3pm and Thursday’s 9-11am.

Anyone interested in dropping in for a game can contact Brent Horobin on 07903046086.