Syme Mulvaney scored the first goal in the match

Faith has been restored in Melton Town's title challenge after a 4-0 win over Newark and Sherwood.

Newark and Sherwood.were welcomed to Sign Right Park on Saturday afternoon, but the visitors' trip was one to forget thanks to goals from Syme Mulvaney, Sam Beaver, Will Norcross, and Yaegan Gore.

Melton moved up to sixth place in the league after the victory. Town still have 3 games in hand over the other teams in the league. Top of the league are currently 9 points ahead.

Melton Town has won three of their last five home league games. (3 victories, 2 losses)

Goalkeeper coach Rob Peet spoke after the win:

“We defended really well. A collective effort this afternoon.

“The attacking threat we have is always going to be dangerous.

“We will prepare right for next Saturday now.

“It will be a tough challenge, but every game is tough we just have to make sure we are ready going into the game.”

Just under seven minutes into the match, Mulvaney gave Melton the lead with a long-range shot that found the bottom left corner of the goal.

Ben Henderson, attacker for Newark and Sherwood, scored a goal but was flagged for offside.

Melton doubled their lead at the 33-minute mark. Beaver, the captain, rose at the back post to head the ball into the net from Tom Manship's corner.

At the beginning of the second half, Kairo Edwards-John beat three players, but his shot went over the crossbar.

In the second half, the away team was having trouble creating any threat.

After 82 minutes of play, substitute Norcross scored a third goal in place of Melton. On the edge of the box, Harry Wakefield passed the ball to Norcross, who then placed a low driven shot into the goal's bottom left corner.

After Harry Wakefield's shot was parried out, Gore was left wide open and slotted the ball into the net to give Melton a fourth goal a few minutes later.

The UCL Premier Division North's fourth-place team, Bourne Town, will host Melton Town in their upcoming away match.