Dominant Melton Town beaten by a controversial goal

Melton Town have now lost nine in a row after a midweek defeat against Bourne Town.

Melton were on the front foot from the whistle and in the 3rd minute a melee in the Bourne area saw a Edwards-John shot blocked on the line with Wakleys follow up also blocked.

Edwards-John returning after 2 months was at it again when a diagonal ball picked him out hugging the touchline, he cut in and from a tight angle nearly squeezed the ball inside the post but for a great save from Swan.

Bourne took the lead with their first attack. Munton had a long distance shot smack the crossbar and fell to Siddons who appeared to palm the ball into the net but the officials seemed to be the only ones in the ground not to see the incident. Bourne almost doubled their lead halfway through the first half when Siddons went on a dazzling run into the box and his effort flashed across the goal to miss the far post by inches. Melton went straight up the other end and Wakley ducked inside Bidell before playing in Hayes whose low shot skimmed the upright.

Zak Munton received the ball on the edge of the 6 yard box but his stubbed shot saw a last ditch block by Gilchrist to prevent the goal. Edwards-John was at it again on the half hour when he received a long ball and went past Tudosa before letting fly with a shot which brushed the outside of the post. % minutes into the second half and Melton were deservedly level.

A long ball out to Edwards-John who beat Tudosa for pace before slipping the ball under the keeper. An immediate response from Bourne when a free kick picked out Siddons only for his header to be tipped over the bar. It was all Melton for the next 20 minutes with Bourne at sixes and sevens. On the hour the ball bouncing around the Bourne area like a pinball when Edwards-John touched to Wakley only for him to be dragged down, penalty appeals fell on deaf ears.

Calver had a great run to the edge of the area that needed a double save to prevent Melton taking the lead. Then in the 83rd minute Bourne produced a sucker punch. Siddons received the ball on the edge of the area with his back to goal, he turned and let fly only for Harrison to palm the ball around the post. The resulting corner found the incoming Malone whose header found the top corner of the goal.

A cruel blow in a match that should have been oh so different. Melton dominated large periods of the match and their performance will give players and supporters a new belief that this losing streak will come to an end very soon. They have a home game against Skegness on Saturday will it be 10 defeats on the spin or will this dreadful run finally come to an end?