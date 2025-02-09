Discipline woes come back to haunt Melton Town in defeat to Boston Town

Melton Town slipped to a heavy defeat at Boston having had sin bin issues.

The 2 sin-bins reducing Melton Town to 10 men for 20 minutes were costly as Boston Town took advantage and scored 3 times during that period to claim a 4-1 win.

Boston were first to strike with an effort in the second minute which saw Limb dart into the box and hit a shot which needed Harrison to palm over the bar. A minute later and a goal mouth scramble and Nuttal tapped the ball goal bound before it was cleared off the line.

Six minutes in and the visitors had their first chance when Edwards-John received a diagonal ball and beat Hudson for pace only for his low shot the skim the far post. Gibbons had a speculative bicycle kick which went wide.

Then in the 26th minute the deadlock was broken. Limb went down the line beating Chapman for pace before sending in a cross which was met cleanly by Nuttal smashing the ball into the Melton net. On the half hour and Gibbons out muscled his marker and went clear only for Harrison to make a great save. Then in the 31st minute and Edwards-John was sin-binned. Boston used the man advantage to increase the pressure.

A corner saw Ford have a clear header which shaved the outside of the post. Then in the 39th minute and Limb went on a run down the wing before cutting into the box and firing in a shot which had Harrison at full stretch to palm the ball away, Gibbons was first to the loose ball to fire into the net. Melton came out in the second half putting pressure on Boston and in the 53rd minute Edwards-John went on a run into the area and was chopped down by Hudson for a penalty. Edwards-John made no mistake from the spot to reduce the arrears.

Four minutes later and Melton almost got the equaliser as a clearance hit Hayes and flew towards the goal only for Portas to scramble back and clear off the line. Edwards-John went clear on goal and his low shot was blocked by the keeper. Then on the hour Meltons keeper was sin-binned and Gilchrist had to deputise in goal. Dakin had an effort from distance which Gilchrist saved well.

Then in the 71st minute and a Smith free-kick went through the wall and hit the foot of the post and Tate pounced onto the rebound to slot in an open net. Then 2 minutes later and Gibbons went clean through and slotted past Gilchrist to make it 4~1. Boston deserved their win and took their chances well which cements their place in the play-off positions. It’s back to the drawing board for Melton with the visit of another play-off hopeful next Saturday when they welcome Belper United.