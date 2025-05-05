Defeats for Holwell Sports Bowls Club

Players for Holwell Sports Bowls Club v Birstall Bowls Club

Matches in the Melton & District King's Cup Competition and a Saturday friendly both ended in defeats for Holwell Sports BC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dissappointing beginning to the defence of the Melton & District King's Cup won in 2024. The three rinks match against Market Overton BC resulted in a match points scored of HSBC 1 and MOBC 9. MOBC won two rinks with the third one drawn. Rink scores: James Cregan, Claire Cregan, Peter Orridge and Bob Penny v J Abbott 14-14; Eric Faulconbridge, Anne Spaulding, Glen Roberton and Fred Thorpe v J Cox 13-18; Mike Jones, Harold Cramp and Dennis Hopkinson v R Lambert 11-17.

The number 13 was definitely HSBC's unlucky number on two of the rinks; Fred Thorpe's rink was even up to the 14th end, but on 13 shots didn't pick up a shot in the last four end; Bob Penny's rink were 5 shots up after 12 ends but, on 13 shots, only picked up one shot over the last 6 ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saturday friendly was against Birstall Bowls Club over four rinks games and Holwell Bowls BC narrowly lost by 62 shots to 65. Birstall BC won on two rinks, with Holwell Sports BC winning on one and the other rink was drawn. The Top Rink for HSBC was skipped by Eric Faulconbridge and won by 20 shots to 13. Rink scores: Anne Spaulding, Mark Cregan, Viv James and Eric Faulconbridge v J Corby 20-13; James Cregan, Claire Cregan, Geioff Rudkin and Bob Penny v R Bartlett 15-15; Bettine Broadberry, Angelo Grillo, Byron James and Peter Orridge v S Bacon 15-18; Ken Tween, Pat Francis, Mike Jones and Fred Thorpe v B Cooper 12-19.