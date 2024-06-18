Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sun shone brightly for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club for the visit of former GB Davis Cup players Danny Sapsford and assistant Luke Milligan.

Led by Danny, the pair ran five hours of upbeat and energetic coaching sessions with lots of tips given out for all the age groups from Mini members U11 years, teenagers and social members to team players.

It finished with an hour of tie breaks against an assortment of members of all ages, the highlight being a 7-5 win by club coach Ryan Parmar and Ladies' captain Charlie Griffin.

Danny was keen to pass on his knowledge on some of the problems encountered by many club players around the globe and was keen to stress the importance of simple footwork patterns, movement around the court and when approaching the net, coupled with racket technique when volleying in and around the net.

Danny Sapsford coaches youngsters at Melton Tennis Club.

The club ran a BBQ which was organised by Steve and Tessa Dudman-Millbank and refreshments and a cake stall run by Sarah Freeman and Sarah Culpan plus a multitude of goodies supplied by club members and supporters.

Sarah Freeman and club members presented head coach Di Burdett with a bouquet of flowers and a present to thank her for organising the event during a particularly tough time for her, during which her father passed away recently.

The club raised in the region of £400 which comes on the back of top club member and top Melton Womble Bridget Ingle raising an amazing £1,700 at her annual home flower sale the week previous. Bridget has run this event for the past four years and each year it has proved more successful. The club are now looking into the possibility of purchasing a defibrillator to be sited at the clubhouse.

Coach Brent Horobin thanked Danny and Luke on behalf of the members for their brilliant masterclass and presented them both with Melton Hunt Cakes and Dickinson & Morris handmade pork pies.