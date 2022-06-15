“We didn’t control the ball!” Parkinson rues Leicestershire’s defeat to Nottinghamshire

Callum Parkinson of Leicestershire CCC. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

With their neighbours looking to move to the top of the table, Leicestershire remain rooted to the bottom.

“It didn’t feel like we bowled well enough both days,” Parkinson said.

"We didn’t control the ball which meant they ended up leading by 120 and we were under the pump.

“And when Notts bowled they learned their lessons from the first innings and bowled well. But it is not good enough from us.

"We didn’t battle through the tough periods, no one really put their hand up and it is bitterly disappointing.

“Patterson-White bowled well all game and they’ve got international quality right through the attack. But we’ve just got to be stronger, got to be tougher, get through those periods and absorb pressure batting.

"It’s been the story of our season really. We’ve not had enough runs from the top four or five.