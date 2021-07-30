Watch Duchess of Rutland XI take on MCC

Courtney Walsh was in attendance at the 2019 match.

The annual fixture between the Duchess of Rutland XI and the MCC at Belvoir Cricket Ground, Knipton, will be held on Tuesday.

The feature match, hosted by the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust, will see the sides compete for the Imogen Skirving Memorial Trophy, with spectators welcome.

The Duchess’ team, captained by trust chief executive Darren Bicknell, lead the series 6-4.

Last year’s fixture was abandoned without a ball being bowled, not because of Covid but by the British weather.

This year the Trust will work with around 3,000 primary and special needs children, introducing them to the game and running countryside education days on the Belvoir Estate.