Victories for Thorpe Arnold and Barkby United, but defeats for Syston, Melton and Egerton Park

Thorpe Arnold left Enderby with a three wicket success in the Leicestershire and Rutland Cricket League Division One on Saturday.

With weather looking suspect there was short delay on the start time and a game of 42 overs a side.

Richard Randall took the long walk to middle and the toss was lost again. Enderby deciding to bat first.

Hickman and Pepperdine opened up and Hickman removed one of the openers with a thunderbolt of a delivery and it even broke the bails.

Enderby were 8-1 then came the rebuilding from Coluson and Blanskby with some well worked singles and well timed boundary shots.

With the runs flowing in the wrong direction, Thorpe turned to Miller and Waldron to try and break the well established partnership.

Waldron struck first with dismissing Blanksby after a well worked 25. Then Coulson worked his way to a well deserved 50 runs but was dismissed shortly by another great Waldron delivery.

Waldron had dissmissed both set batsman in quick succession.

Miller then got in on the act and took another wicket after the batsman attempted a wild swing across the line 101-4. Waldron then took another wicket, getting one of the Enderby batsman’s for a duck, 105-5.

Then begain another rebuilding for Enderby with Cartwright and Cook working the ball well for some singles. Miller then struck in his last over with a great LBW dismissal to take Enderby to 143-6.

Thorpe showing the depth of bowling turned to more bowling options in J Mistry and N Bhojwani.

In Mistry first over a fantastic out stretched foot claused a run out 149-7, a finish Jamie Vardy would of been happy with.

Bhojwani then started his first over and two balls in another wicket fell after a great take from A Clarke, 152-8. Then four balls later Bhojwani got himself another wicket this time trapping another batmans LBW, 154-9.

Mistry then started his second over and with the second ball took out Cook after he made a well worked 27 after a good catch from M Starkey. Enderby were all out for 154 so the target of 155 was set.

Thorpe Arnold's batting then started with Read and Hickman opening up.

Enderbys opening bowlers were hitting some line and lengths early on and then they got their reward with a first wicket of Read for 7 and then Hickman soon after for 6.

Thorpe were 23-2 and Enderby started to get excited in field with those two early wickets then Starkey and Bhojwani came to crease and established their intent to score with early boundaries and some well worked twos the runs now started to flow like in the Enderby innings.

Then after Bhojwani went LBW after a very good knock of 34, Thorpe were 97-3.

Waldron then joined Starkey in the middle and then Waldron started with some big hits and Starkey rotated the strike well and also adding some free flowing stroke play himself.

Then Mr Starkey’s well played 50 came up.

But Waldron's quickfire 22 came to an end after a good grab from M Yates off the bowling of Allison. Thorpe were 134-4.

K Miller was dismissed soon after and then brilliant knock of 55 for Starkey was over after caught behind after another good delivery from Allison and Thorpe were 142-6.

Then Mistry could not replicate his bowing heroics and Thorpe were seven down.

Pollard and Clarke were in the middle after some watchful batting keeping the good bowls they started to get a few singles to get closer in total.

Then Pollard and Clarke both hit two brilliant boundary shots, with the target only one run away Pollard hit a massive six to finish off the game. Thorpe finishing on 160-7.

A great display of depth from Thorpe Arnold showing how they bat and bowl very deep into the team.

Some mention of the bowling figures Waldron with a great showing of 3-37 (8 overs), Miller 2-23 (8 overs) and Bhojwani 2-2 (1 over).

A fantastic performance with nearly every member of the team contributing with either the bat or the ball.

Umar Razzaq top scored with 43 runs but Syston Town were still beaten by seven wickets at Sileby Town in the Leicestershire and Rutland Cricket League Premier Division.

Division One saw Barkby United beat Leicester Carillion by one wicket.

In Division Two, Melton Mowbray earned a six-wicket success as they hosted Billesdon.