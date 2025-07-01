Table-topping Egerton Park see off Sileby seconds

Egerton Park maintained their position at the top of Leicestershire & Rutland Division One with a composed seven-wicket win over Sileby Town seconds on a scorching Saturday afternoon at home last weekend.

After losing the toss, Park were asked to field in difficult conditions, but an early breakthrough from Rahul Tandel helped peg Sileby back at 25-2.

Sileby, who sit fourth in the league table, then rebuilt their innings with two useful partnerships through the middle, with opener Tom Oliver grinding out 54 from 100 balls.

However, Park’s bowlers stuck to their task and kept the pressure on throughout the innings.

Egerton Park - still top of the table.

Will Creed was the pick of the attack, claiming 3-23 in a decisive spell that broke the back of the Sileby innings.

Tandel (2-27) and Abhishek Machhi (2-30) provided excellent support, with tight spells from Tom Glover and Carl Fourie helping restrict Sileby to a modest 183-8 from their 45 overs.

In reply, Park suffered early setbacks as both openers Vijal Vinay and Mayur Chauhan fell cheaply, leaving the hosts at 16-2.

But any nerves were quickly settled by a commanding third-wicket partnership between captain Tom Glover and Alex Barber.

Glover led from the front with a superb 84 from 100 balls, striking 12 boundaries in a fluent display of counter-attacking cricket.

He and Barber (69 not out off 115 balls) added 135 together to put Park firmly in control of the chase.

Glover eventually fell with just 33 needed, but Barber remained unbeaten, guiding Park to victory alongside Carel Fourie (14 not out).

Egerton Park reached their target in 42.3 overs, finishing on 186-3 to claim the full 25 points and extend their lead at the top of the table.

This Saturday they are at home again, this time to second from bottom of the table Loughborough Town seconds.

Egerton Park seconds coasted to a 10 wicket win away at Hallaton Stars in Division Six East.

Put into bat, Stars were 146 all out, Chris Waldron with 4-30. Richard Bailey (74 not out) and Jamie Tew (42 not out) then steered Park home in comfort.

The seconds travel to Langtons seconds this Saturday.