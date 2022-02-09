Stuart Broad out of England Test tour of Caribbean

Stuart Broad. Photo: Getty Images

Stuart Broad has missed out on selection for the England cricket team's three-match Test tour of the Caribbean.

The former Egerton Park player is one of eight cricketers who featured in the recent Ashes series not to be called up, although the Nottinghamshire bowler has been told he remains in future plans.

James Anderson, Dom Bess, Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed and Dawid Malan are the other seven.

Interim Managing Director for England Men's Cricket, Sir Andrew Strauss said: "With the start of a new cycle, it has allowed the selection panel to refresh the Test squad with a particular focus on competing away from home.

"We felt that it was time to draw a line after the Ashes defeat, look forward and give some impetus with an influx of new players.

"In respect of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, I want to emphasise this does not mean the end for them as England players.

"We feel that it is important to look at some exciting new bowling potential and give some added responsibility to other players who have featured previously.

"No one doubts the quality and experience that James and Stuart bring to the England set-up.

"It will be up to the new managing director and permanent head coach to decide on whether they will be involved this summer and beyond."

The England Men's selection panel, consisted of Sir Andrew, interim head coach Paul Collingwood and head scout James Taylor.

The squad is: Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain, Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Alex Lees (Durham), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).