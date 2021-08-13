Memorial T20 match in memory of umpire and 'local legend' Vic Heppenstall

An image of Mr Heppenstall from the event's promotional poster.

The Mr Belvoir Memorial T20 will be held at Belvoir Cricket Club on Friday, 20 August in memory of Vic Heppenstall.

A Chairman's XI will play a select Belvoir Cricket Club XI.

The Chairman's XI is skippered by Darren Bicknell and filled with local talent, both old and up and coming.

Action gets underway at 6pm and the bar will be open and the barbecue fired up.

Mr Heppenstall, described by the club as a 'dear friend and local legend' - passed away aged 86 in 2018.

He officiated for more than 40 years in the Grantham and Melton Cricket Association, South Notts league and South Lincs Border League, including up to the year before his death.

Mr Heppenstall Vic also got the chance to run the rule over a few of the game’s internationals in big feature matches, through the Belvoir Castle Cricket Trust.