MCC lift Imogen Skirving Memorial Trophy after narrow victory over Duchess of Rutland XI

Captains Darren Bicknell and Gareth James at the toss with umpires Anthony Wade and Simon Cooper

The latest in the annual series of matches between the Duchess of Rutland XI and the MCC was played in near-perfect conditions against the backdrop of Belvoir Castle, writes Martin James.

MCC’s openers Tryfonos (56) and Hofbauer (65) laid a solid foundation with an opening partnership of 91.

Morgan added 22 and Page-Morris 10 before Horton and James came together with four overs to go.

The two teams.

Some tight bowling from Bicknell and Abishekh kept the batsmen in check, only for Horton to plunder 18 runs off the final over, with MCC reaching a total of 193-4.

The Duchess’s XI made a promising start, losing just one wicket as they advanced to 86.

Then came a mini-collapse: Stentiford (30) was run out by Longhurst and Simeons accounted for Frost and Neville in quick succession.

This brought skipper Darren Bicknell to the crease with the score at 88-4.

With first opener McCann (53) and then Lewis, he kept the score ticking over at the required rate with an abundance of singles and the occasional boundary.

With five overs to go 32 were needed, which became 20 from three.

Once again tight bowling prevented any acceleration and despite Bicknell’s 66 not out the home team fell seven runs short at 186-8.

Following an enjoyable day’s cricket, the victorious MCC team was presented with the Imogen Skirving Memorial Trophy, while the Vic Heppenstall Spirit of Cricket Award went to Freddie McCann for his 53.

The Duchess of Rutland XI now lead the series 6-5.