Leicestershire Academy youngster Tom Asher takes seven wickets in T20 contest

Tom Asher.

Leicestershire under 18s Academy player Tom Asher took seven wickets in a T20 fixture against Premier League men's team Barrow Town.

The match, played at Shepshed as a evening fixture, saw Tom bowl a wicket maiden in the first over.

He then went on to take a further six wickets in his second two-over spell at the end, including a hat-trick to finish the game that was won by Leicestershire.

His final figures were four overs, one maiden and seven wickets for 11 runs.