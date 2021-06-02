Leicestershire Academy youngster Tom Asher takes seven wickets in T20 contest
Bowling masterclass from teenager...
Leicestershire under 18s Academy player Tom Asher took seven wickets in a T20 fixture against Premier League men's team Barrow Town.
The match, played at Shepshed as a evening fixture, saw Tom bowl a wicket maiden in the first over.
He then went on to take a further six wickets in his second two-over spell at the end, including a hat-trick to finish the game that was won by Leicestershire.
His final figures were four overs, one maiden and seven wickets for 11 runs.
Tom, who lives in Thurmaston, plays his local cricket for Barkby United on a Saturday and Wreake Nomads on a Sunday.