Kwik cricket returns with Belvoir Bees
Quality coaching on offer for youngsters
Belvoir Bees kwik cricket returns to Melton and the Vale of Belvoir after Easter.
The sessions will be run by the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust from April 22.
They are aimed at boys and girls aged six to 11 and offer 90 minutes of quality coaching.
Trust chief executive Darren Bicknell said: “Our aim is to get children up and active from an early age.
“They learn the fundamentals of the game in a fun and inclusive way, progressing at their own pace, and many go on to join local cricket clubs.
“We supply all of the kit so come along and give it a go.”
The start dates are as follows with sessions running from 6pm to 7.30pm.
The cost is £3.50 per week (unless stated otherwise):
Tuesdays - Asfordby Parish Hall, 19 weeks from April 26 (£2 per session).
Wednesdays - Croxton Kerrial Sports & Social Club, 11 weeks from April 27.
Wednesdays - Great Dalby Cricket Club, 11 weeks from April 27.
Thursdays - Hose Village Hall, 11 weeks from April 28.
Fridays - Belvoir Cricket Club, Knipton, 19 weeks from April 22 (includes a session for four and five-year-olds).
Season passes are available for Croxton Kerrial, Great Dalby, Hose and Knipton reducing the weekly session fee to around £2.60.
For more information and a booking form email Neil Atkins [email protected]
For regular updates you can like and follow the Trust’s Facebook page.