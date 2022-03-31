Kwik cricket returns with Belvoir Bees

Bees coaching has proven a hit for many years.

Belvoir Bees kwik cricket returns to Melton and the Vale of Belvoir after Easter.

The sessions will be run by the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust from April 22.

They are aimed at boys and girls aged six to 11 and offer 90 minutes of quality coaching.

Trust chief executive Darren Bicknell said: “Our aim is to get children up and active from an early age.

“They learn the fundamentals of the game in a fun and inclusive way, progressing at their own pace, and many go on to join local cricket clubs.

“We supply all of the kit so come along and give it a go.”

The start dates are as follows with sessions running from 6pm to 7.30pm.

The cost is £3.50 per week (unless stated otherwise):

Tuesdays - Asfordby Parish Hall, 19 weeks from April 26 (£2 per session).

Wednesdays - Croxton Kerrial Sports & Social Club, 11 weeks from April 27.

Wednesdays - Great Dalby Cricket Club, 11 weeks from April 27.

Thursdays - Hose Village Hall, 11 weeks from April 28.

Fridays - Belvoir Cricket Club, Knipton, 19 weeks from April 22 (includes a session for four and five-year-olds).

Season passes are available for Croxton Kerrial, Great Dalby, Hose and Knipton reducing the weekly session fee to around £2.60.

For more information and a booking form email Neil Atkins [email protected]