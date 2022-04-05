International stars join Trent Rockets ahead of The Hundred

Islamabad United's Colin Munro plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match at Karachi Kings in February. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trent Rockets have added to their squad as the second edition of The Hundred nears.

Seasoned international stars including Australian World Cup winning captain Meg Lanning, South African batter Mignon du Preez and New Zealand batter Colin Munro have signed on.

At The Hundred Draft, men’s head coach Andy Flower made early moves for highly-rated English batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Munro, top scorer for Manchester Originals last year, who will feature in the men’s team when the team gets underway on Saturday, August 6.

Meanwhile, Lanning and du Preez are joined by Australian international leg-spinner Alana King, a breakthrough star in the recent ICC Women’s World Cup, in the three overseas slots in head coach Salliann Beams’ squad for the women’s competition.

King made her IT20, ODI and Test debuts inside 15 days during her country’s recent Ashes success over England.

Whilst the 26-year-old is relatively new to the international stage, Lanning and du Preez bring a wealth of experience - and a combined tally in excess of 10,000 international runs - to the Rockets’ party.

While Lanning averages over 50 in ODIs and 35 in T20 cricket for Australia, nobody has scored more runs for South Africa’s women in either format than du Preez.

Nottinghamshire’s Sophie Munro will play her 100-ball cricket within her home county after the Loughborough Lightning seamer jumped ship to the Rockets from London Spirit.

Off-spinning all-rounder Bryony Smith and right-handed batter Marie Kelly have also signed for the Trent Bridge based outfit having represented Welsh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix respectively in the tournament’s inaugural year.

Bryony Smith said, “I’m really looking forward to joining the Trent Rockets this summer.

The Hundred was such an incredible competition last year and to be involved again, this time at Trent Bridge, is super exciting.

"I can’t wait to see all of families there to cheer us on.”

The duo are joined by 17-year-old Kent and South East Stars left-arm seamer Alexa Stonehouse and by off-spinner Georgia Davis, who joined the Rockets as a replacement following stellar performances in 50-over cricket for the Central Sparks in 2021.

They join the all-international quintet of Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn and Sarah Glenn, who have been retained after starring for the Rockets in 2021.

The team have two places to fill as well as the overseas wildcard which will be confirmed in June in a world first for a women’s sport competition.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore said, “I've always loved playing at Trent Bridge in front of the packed houses they get there.

"To be representing Trent Rockets in The Hundred this year is an amazing opportunity.

"I loved my time at Northern Superchargers and I really enjoyed the competition last year so I can’t wait to get back out there this summer.”

Kohler-Cadmore, Munro, Ian Cockbain and Luke Fletcher are the four new names picked up by Flower as he rounded-off a 15-man squad, after already retaining 10 of the team that reached the Final Eliminator last summer, including 2021 captain Lewis Gregory, overseas fast bowler Marchant de Lange and the Nottinghamshire contingent of Alex Hales, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney and Samit Patel.

The Hundred proved a big hit with families and young people in particular relishing the mix of fast-paced cricket with music and family entertainment off the pitch which will only be bigger and better this year.

The Hundred returns to Trent Bridge on August 6 as the men’s team take on Birmingham Phoenix.

The opening women’s game at Trent Bridge will see Trent Rockets host Oval Invincibles on Wednesday, August 17 in a double header.