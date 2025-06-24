Egerton Park reinforce position at top of the table with commanding win over Barkby United

Egerton Park delivered a commanding performance on Saturday as they defeated Barkby United by six wickets in the Leicestershire & Rutland Cricket League Division One clash, reinforcing their position at the top of the table.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Barkby started steadily, with Lee Wolloff anchoring the innings with a well-made 47 in 85 balls, including four fours.

Callum Douglas added momentum with a fluent 52 off 55 balls, but once they reached 111-2, Egerton Park’s bowlers took control.

A flurry of wickets followed, triggered by sharp bowling and tight fielding.

Commanding win by Egerton Park.

Tom Glover once again showcased his class, finishing with figures of 4-30 from nine overs - a standout performance that ripped through the Barkby middle and lower order.

He was well supported by Mahir Manilal (2-39) and Abhishek Machhi (2-27), as Barkby were restricted to 191-9 from their 44 overs.

It was a total that looked competitive, especially considering the pressure of the occasion.

However, Egerton Park made light work of the chase.

Vijal Vinay was in explosive form, smashing 67 from just 57 balls, including 12 boundaries, to set the tone.

His aggression at the top of the order left Barkby scrambling for answers and rapidly took the game away from the hosts.

After his dismissal at 135-4, it was left to Carel Fourie - registering his first half-century of the season (53 not out) - and Mahir Manilal (29 not out) to calmly finish the job.

Their unbeaten partnership of 58 sealed victory in just 31.5 overs, with Egerton Park comfortably surpassing the revised target of 192 to take home 25 points, solidifying their place at the summit of Division One.

Barkby United, despite some strong individual performances, managed only eight points.

Leaders Egerton Park seconds beat Broughton Astley by six wickets in Division Six East.

With regulars missing it was up to others to step up – and Joe Spencer did exactly that.

He tore through Broughton's top order for his first 5-24 for the seconds as the visitors were dismissed for 105 in just 25 overs.

The chase wasn't without drama as Park slipped to 12-2 and then 46-3, but skipper Henry Newton (31 not out) and Rich Randall saw them home at 107-4.

Egerton Park thirds also won by six wickets in Division Nine East against Houghton & Thurnby fourths to make it 10 wins from 10.

Andy Clay, in his 52nd senior season for the club, rolled back the years with 3-16 as Houghton were restricted to 144.

The chase was done in 18.2 overs as a cool 38 not out from Ollie Watchorn saw Egerton reach 144-4.