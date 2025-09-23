Egerton Park make history after triple promotion summer

Egerton Park have made history as for the first time in 25 years the club will be playing Premier League cricket next summer

A commanding 96-run win away at Barwell sealed their promotion on the final day of the Leicesterhire & Rutland League Division One season.

The promotion capped an extraordinary summer for the club.

Not only will the first XI be playing at the highest level in Leicestershire cricket next year, but the second XI were crowned champions of their division, and the third XI also secured promotion.

History-makers - Egerton Park's first team celebrate promotion.

For all three Saturday sides to go up in the same season is an unprecedented achievement and a testament to the depth of talent, commitment, and spirit running through Egerton Park.

It has been a long journey for the Park, but everything came together in that final game.

On a rain-affected afternoon reduced to 43 overs apiece, skipper Tom Glover’s side produced a performance worthy of their promotion status — ruthless with the bat and disciplined with the ball.

Asked to bat first, opener Vijal Vinay delivered an innings that will be remembered for years to come.

From the first over, he set the tone, dominating the Barwell bowlers to all parts of the ground.

His stroke play was relentless, and the scoreboard barely paused as he surged past 50, then 100, and kept going.

Vinay eventually fell for a breathtaking 153 off 126 balls, including 17 fours and seven sixes, his highest score for the club and one of the finest innings ever in Park colours.

Support came from skipper Glover, who anchored a vital partnership with a fluent 60, and all-rounder Mahir Manilal, who added an explosive 47 from just 23 balls to push the total well beyond Barwell’s reach.

By the time the innings closed at 306-6 from 43 overs, the travelling supporters knew they had witnessed something special.

The reply was never likely to match the fireworks of Vinay and company, and Park’s bowlers ensured there was no way back for the hosts.

Carel Fourie was once again the pick of the attack, taking 1-14 from nine miserly overs, including four maidens.

Abhishek Machhi chipped in with key wickets, while Manilal and Roberts kept the squeeze on. Barwell finished 215-5, falling 96 runs short, as Egerton Park’s players and supporters celebrated a result that will live long in club history.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​