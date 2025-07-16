Egerton Park fall to strong Syston side despite Chauhan heroics

Table-topping Egerton Park suffered only their second defeat of the season on Saturday as they went down to a strong Syston Town side by eight wickets in a high-scoring contest.

But the real headline belonged to Park batter Mayur Chauhan, who produced one of the innings of the season with an unbeaten 153.

On a blisteringly hot day at Syston, Park skipper Tom Glover won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to bat.

However, it was Syston who made the brighter start, reducing Park to 11-3 inside four overs — with Rose, Fourie and Glover all falling cheaply.

Action as Egerton Park lose to Syston

But from that point, it became the Chauhan and Manilal show.

The pair steadied the ship before going on to build a stunning 166-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Manilal played the anchor role superbly, accumulating a patient 52 from 90 balls, while Chauhan unleashed a masterclass at the other end.

The opener dispatched 20 fours and five sixes in a brutal 135-ball knock that kept the Park innings alive.

After Manilal fell in the 34th over, Chauhan continued to pile on the runs, finishing unbeaten on 153 not out as Park posted 256-5 from their 45 overs — a remarkable effort after being 11-3.

In reply, Syston’s top order were equal to the task.

Openers Mohamed Iqbal (67) and Muhammad Salejee (102 not out) made full use of the fast outfield and short boundaries to put on 123 for the first wicket.

Despite wickets from Manilal and Fourie, the damage had been done, and Syston chased down the target in 41.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Park’s bowlers toiled hard in searing conditions, with wickets difficult to come by on a true batting surface.

Fourie and Manilal were the only wicket-takers, while Tom Glover bowled tidily.

Despite the defeat, Egerton Park remain top of Division One and will take plenty of positives from the fightback led by Chauhan and Manilal.

They’ll be eager to bounce back this weekend away to Loughborough Carillon as the title race heats up.