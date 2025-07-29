Egerton Park back on top of the table after beating leaders Barrow Town

Egerton Park reclaimed top spot in Division One of the Leicestershire & Rutland Cricket League with an outstanding five-wicket victory over league leaders Barrow Town at the weekend.

On a day that started with rain and ended with sunshine, Park skipper Tom Glover made the most of the overcast conditions by winning the toss and electing to field.

His bowlers responded in style, producing a clinical performance that restricted a strong Barrow batting line up to just 148 all out in 41.5 overs.

Glover led from the front with the ball, finishing with superb figures of 3-14 from nine overs, including two maidens.

Egerton Park on their way to beating leaders Barrow Town.

He was well supported by Mahir Manilal, who took 2-23, and the ever-consistent Abhishek Machhi, who bagged 2-25.

Carel Fourie and Rahul Tandel chipped in with a wicket apiece as Barrow struggled to build meaningful partnerships.

Barrow’s innings never really got going, with only Heath Pedrola (42) and Sunnaisa Mehbubsa (21) offering any real resistance.

The rest of the batting order struggled to cope with Park’s disciplined attack and sharp fielding, with four catches going to wicketkeeper Charlie Madden.

In reply, Egerton Park showed their intent early.

Openers Vijal Vinay and Alexander Barber laid a rapid platform, scoring 37 and 34 respectively, both striking five boundaries.

Mayur Chauhan followed with a fluent 24 off just 20 balls as Park raced past 100 in no time.

Although Park lost a few quick wickets in the middle order, the damage had already been done.

A calm unbeaten 10 from Madden and a composed seven not out from Fourie saw the hosts home comfortably in just 24.2 overs, securing a statement win over their nearest rivals.

The result sees Park leapfrog Barrow at the top of the table with seven games remaining – a timely boost heading into the business end of the season.

With momentum on their side and confidence high, Egerton Park now look every bit the title contenders they set out to be back in April.