Duchess of Rutland XI set to face MCC - and former England international

The annual fixture between the Duchess of Rutland XI and the MCC at Belvoir Cricket Ground, Knipton will be held tomorrow (Thursday).

By Duncan Browne
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 9:54 am
Updated Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 10:02 am
Last year's team line-up ready for action.
The feature match, hosted by sports and education charity the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust, will see the sides compete for the Imogen Skirving Memorial Trophy.

The Duchess’ team, captained by trust chief executive Darren Bicknell, lead the tight series 6-5.

The home side will also include former Glamorgan, Middlesex and England one-day international cricketer Jamie Dalrymple and two young West Indian prospects.

This year the Trust will work with around 3,000 primary and special needs children, introducing them to the game and running countryside education days on the Belvoir Estate.

The match, 40 overs per side, starts at 1pm and entry is free.

