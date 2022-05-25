CRICKET: Seven-wicket success for Syston, victory for Egerton Park, Bhojwani leads Thorpe Arnold to victory

Cricket news.

Bilal Pardesi and Faizal Jariwala took three wickets each as the hosts were dismissed for 149.

In response, Syston reached 150 for 3 in the 31st over.

Opener Umar Razzaq laid the foundation with 21 before unbeaten knocks of 57 from Asad Khan Pathan and 41 from Ram Ghuman took the away side to victory.

Barkby United were beaten by six wickets at Cropston.

Lee Woolloff was run out on 90 while Steve Flowers (65) aided Barkby to 248-6.

A century from Alex Risk led Cropston to 251 for 4.

In Division Two Egerton Park beat Leicester Banks by four wickets.

Michael Roberts took four victims and Nick Watchorn three as Banks were out for 153.

Good scoring from Tom Glover (56 ret), Jeremy Swan (29) and Alexander Barber (20) helped the hosts to 156 for 6.

Niv Bhojwani's 93 runs helped Thorpe Arnold defeat Shree Sanatan by three wickets.

The away side reached 277 for 6 before the hosts responded with 278 for 7.

Bhojwani was well supported by Carel Fourie (53), Kingsley Miller (44 no) and Adam Clark (27).

Wigston Town left Melton Mowbray with a 77 run victory in Division Five East.

Simon Claricoats took four wickets for the loss of 18 runs but Wigston posted 166 for 8 before dismissing their hosts for 89.

Callum Hull and Ben Redwood both scored 20 runs.Leicestershire and Rutland League

Division One: Cropston 251-4, Barkby United 248-6; Hinckley Amateur 149 all out, Syston Town 150-3.

Division Two: Egerton Park 156-6, Leicester Banks 153 all out; Thorpe Arnold 278-7, Shree Sanatan 277-6.

Division Three East: Barkby United 2nd 224-8, Countesthorpe 221-9.

Division Five East: Melton Mowbray 89 all out, Wigston Town 166-8.

Division Six East: Enderby 2nds 149 all out, Egerton Park 2nds 181-6; Houghton & Thurnby 2nds 163 all out.

South Notts League

Division A: Belvoir 135 all out, Caythorpe 2nds 151 all out.

Division D: Notts Unity Casuals 2nds v Belvoir 2nds - Belvoir conceded.

Division F: Wymeswold 118 all out, Kinoulton 122-2.

Division G: Keyworth 2nds 188-6, Old Dalby 100 all out.

Division H: Great Dalby 168-5, East Bridgford 2nds 167-9.

Division J: Belvoir 3rds 60 all out, Stapleford 61-4.

Division K: Kinoulton 2nds 88-3, Collingham & District 3rds 86 all out.

Grantham and Melton League

Division Two: Belvoir 155 all out, Barkby United 161-3; Buckminster & Barrowby 87 all out, Syston Town 91-0.