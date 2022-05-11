CRICKET ROUND-UP: Watchorn claims six wickets in Egerton Park victory

Nick Watchorn. Photo: Tim Williams

Barkby United lost by six wickets at Ibstock Town, Ben Hollis recording 49 runs.

In Division Two, Nick Watchorn took six wickets as Egerton Park beat Billesdon by nine wickets, Tom Glover top scoring with 38 not out.

Basement boys Thorpe Arnold lost by 16 runs to visitors Barwell despite James Pepperdine claiming five victims.

Carel Fourie inspired Melton Mowbray to a six-wicket success against Market Overton, claiming four wickets and hitting a unbeaten 97 in Division Five East.

Leicestershire and Rutland League results:

Division One: Ashby Hastings 188-5, Syston 184 all out (43); Ibstock Town 155-4, Barkby United 151 all out.

Division Two: Billesdon 88 all out, Egerton Park 91-1; Thorpe Arnold 115 all out, Barwell 131 all out.

Division Three East: Barkby United 2nds 195 all out, Medbourne 153 all out; Syston Town 2nds 151 all out, Bharat Sports 154-1.154 all out.

Division 5 East: Melton Mowbray 141-4, Market Overton 139 all out.

Division 6 East: Aryans CC 236-8, Thorpe Arnold 2nds 153 all out; Egerton Park 2nds 133 all out, Illston Abey 2nds 154 all out.

Division 9 East: Houghton & Thurnby 3rds 133-7, Barkby United 3rds 137-5.

South Nottinghamshire League results:

Division A: Belvoir 158 al out, Fiskerton & Thurgarton 161-9.

Division D: Basford Mill 58- , Belvoir 2nds 57 all out.

Division F: Clifton Village 2nds 247-9, Kinoulton 243-6.

Division G: Calverton 2nds 241-7, Old Dalby 245-8.

Division H: Great Dalby 161-1, Ellerslie 3rds 159-9.

Division J: Belvoir 3rds v Kimberley Institute 4ths - Belvoir conceded.

Division K: Bottesford 175-7, West Bridgfordians 4ths 139-6.

Division L: Kinoulton 2nds 217-6, Wymeswold 2nds 94-6.

Grantham and Melton League results:

Division Two: Ashby Carington 226-5, Barkby United 257-7; Buckminster & Barrowby 200-7, Sileby Town 262-6; Rothley Park 251-3, Syston Town 302-3.