CRICKET ROUND-UP: O’Farrell leads table topping Syston to victory

Cricket news.

Bilal Pardesi took three wickets as the hosts were dismissed for 109, before Liam O'Farrell's unbeaten 75 helped Syston to success.

Fifth-placed Barkby United lost out by two runs at Enderby. Barkby's Jack Johnson and Scott Moore both took three wickets apiece. With the bat Steve Flowers (39), Johnson (32) and Ryan Waplington (31) scored well.

In Division Two, second-place Egerton Park beat visitors Sileby Town seconds by five wickets. Alexander Barber and Michael Roberts took three wickets each while openers Tom Glover (81 no) and Stuart Rose (46) top scored.

Kingsley Miller hit an unbeaten 70 as Thorpe Arnold beat Kirby Muxloe by five wickets.In the South Notts League Division A, fifth-place belvoir secured a 23-run victory at second-place Kimberley Institute. Lewis Dann (72), Tom Lindsay (46) and Tom Neville (45) scored well, with Lindsay (4-49) leading the way with the ball.

Leicestershire and Rutland League: Division One: Enderby 212 all out, Barkby United 210 all out; Loughborough 2nds 109 all out, Syston Town 112-1. Division Two: Egerton Park 163-5, Sileby Town 2nds 162-9; Thorpe Arnold 223-5, Kirby Muxloe 202-6. Division Three East: Barkby 2nds 106 all out, Market Harborough 108-3; Syston 2nds 121 all out, Leicester Caribbean 125-4. Division Five East: Melton Mowbray 148-1, LCS Cricket Academy 307-6. Division Six East: Leicester Caribbean 2nds 148 all out, Thorpe Arnold 2nds 202-8; Uppingham Town L&RCL 2nds 185 all out, Egerton Park 2nds 187-5. Division Nine East: Barkby United 3rds 119-6, Wakerley & Barrowden 118 all out.