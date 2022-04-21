Cricket action returns this weekend

Cricket news.

Cricket action will return to the area this weekend, with clubs beginning competitive action.

In the Leicestershire & Rutland League Division One, Syston Town get underway by hosting Electricity Sports.

However, Barkby United don’t get their Division One campaign underway until April 30 when they travel to Kibworth Seconds.

Action begins in Division Two for Egerton Park and Thorpe Arnold.

Egerton Park entertain Kirby Muxloe while Thorpe Arnold travel to Shepshed.

In Division Three East, Barkby United Seconds travel to Langton Seconds while Syston Town Seconds are away at Maher Stars a day later on Sunday.

Melton Mowbray’s campaign gets underway in the Division Five East as they entertain Electricity Sports Thirds.

Division Six East sees Egerton Park Seconds away at Leicester Caribbean Seconds while Thorpe Arnold Seconds welcome Enderby Seconds.

Division Nine East sees Barkby United Thirds host Ashby Carrington.

On Sunday Syston Town Women face Long Eaton and Hinckley Amateur at Ashby Road.

The South Nottinghamshire League and Grantham & Melton League both begin the following weekend.

However, there will be Burrough & District Evening League Fred Parker Trophy T20 fixtures beginning on Tuesday.

In the preliminary round, Barkby United entertain Belvoir and Egerton Park host Upper Broughton.