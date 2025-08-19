Commanding win sends Egerton Park back to top of the table

Egerton Park returned to the summit of Division One on Saturday with a commanding 94-run victory over Electricity Sports in Leicester at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a couple of stuttering performances in recent weeks, Park produced a strong all-round display to sweep aside their hosts and underline their title credentials with just four games left in the campaign.

Asked to bat first on a lively pitch, Park made a solid start through openers Alex Barber (25) and Vijal Vinay (35), who put on 52 for the first wicket before both fell in quick succession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayur Chauhan (21) and skipper Tom Glover (28) also chipped in, but with wickets falling regularly, Park slipped to 135-6 and were in danger of posting a below-par total.

Egerton Park on their way to victory over Electricity Sports.

That was until Rahul Tandel took matters into his own hands.

Walking in at number seven, Tandel launched a counterattack, smashing 48 from just 35 balls, including four towering sixes.

His late hitting, supported by Charlie Madden (26), lifted Park to 219 all out in 44 overs – a score that looked competitive but far from unassailable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, Electricity Sports began brightly, reaching 39-1 before Park’s bowlers turned the screw.

Will Creed (3-19) bowled with relentless accuracy, removing both openers and setting the tone for the innings.

Skipper Tom Glover then tore through the middle order with 4-33, ably backed up by Carel Fourie (1-28) and Abhishek Machhi (2-10), as the hosts collapsed from 70-3 to 78-8.

Andy Deacon offered lone resistance for Electricity Sports with a well-crafted 51, but it was never going to be enough as wickets tumbled around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts were eventually bundled out for just 125 in 31.3 overs, handing Park a resounding win and a crucial 25 points.

The result sees Egerton Park leapfrog back into first place with just four rounds of fixtures remaining, giving them the perfect platform to push for the title.

With Tandel’s fireworks, Glover’s leadership, and Creed’s control all on display, this was the kind of dominant performance that could define their season.

Egerton Park will be hoping to carry this momentum into this weekend’s fixture as they take on Barkby first XI and look to tighten their grip on top spot and close in on silverware.