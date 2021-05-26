Centuries for Warner and Bhatt

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

The May weather again frustrated cricket action this week.

In the Leicestershire & Rutland Cricket League Premier Division, Syston Town’s home contest against Barrow Town was cancelled.

Division One saw Barkby United defeated by 26 runs at Ashby Hastings. Thorpe Arnold’s home contest with Leicerster Ivanhoe was abandoned.

Carel Fourie notched up 46 runs but Melton Mowbray were beaten by 119 runs at Houghton and Thurnby in Division Two.

Archie Cropper and Liam Tew both took two wickets.

Egerton Park were beaten by three wickets at Ibstock Town.

In Division 3 East, Barkby Seconds won by three wickets when they entertained Ketton Sports.

Scott Moore took four wickets and Tom Asher three as the visitors were dismissed for 87. Max Carmichael (33 no), Matt Harby (16) and Jack Wood (12) helped the home side to 89 for 5.

Syston Seconds’ contest at Langtons was abandoned.

Queniborough were beaten by four wickets at Broughton Astley in Division 4 East while in Division 5 East Thorpe Arnold Seconds’ contest at Enderby Seconds was abandoned.

The Division 6 East saw Barney Simons top score with 41 runs in Egerton Park Seconds’ nine-wicket defeat to visitors Dunton Bassett.

Queniborough Seconds suffered a 90-run defeat to visitors Billesdon.

In Division 8 East, Melton Mowbray Seconds beat visitors Great Glen by one wicket.

Jamie Tew took three wickets and Ethan Hood two as Great Glen posted 141 for 8.

Simon Maggs (47), Anthony Longley (26 no), Jim Eccles (20) and James Culy (14) helped the hosts to 144 for 9.

Barkby Thirds’ Division 9 East match against Langtons Thirds was abandoned.

In Sunday’s Grantham and Melton Cricket Association action, Barkby secured a 204-run victory at Belvoir in Division One. An unbeaten 121 from Fin Warner and 116 from fellow opener Yagnesh Bhatt, who retired, guided the away side to 297 for 3, Sammy Hardy taking the three wickets.

In response, Belvoir were out for 93, with top scores coming from Jacob Marshall-Taylor (33) and Hardy (28).

Alex Smithard claimed five wickets for the loss of 14 runs.

Krishna Rana (42) and Devang Rana (35 no) helped Queniborough to 122 for 3 before their contest against Bottesford was abandoned.

In Division Two, Melton Mowbray were beaten by two wickets at Market Overton.

Highlights included Hugo Gibbs 32 runs and claiming four victims.

Egerton Park conceded their match at Welby Cavaliers.