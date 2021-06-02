Brothers both hit centuries in Belvoir Seconds victory

The Clayfield brothers more than earned their beer.

Brothers James and Olly Clayfield turned on the style for Belvoir Seconds this weekend, both hitting centuries in a 127-run victory over visitors Beeston & Toton Sycamore.

After weeks of rain and cold weather, glorious sunshine at the BCG.

Captain Tebbutt lost the toss and Belvoir Seconds were asked to bat first in this South Nottinghamshire Cricket League Division E contest.

Belvoir's well-oiled batting line-up had been waiting for a chance to bat first on a sunny day.

Hubbard didn’t get this memo though, skewing a drive to point, on 17-1.

Any optimism from the away side would slowly disintegrate as the Clayfields put on a batting masterclass for all to see.

James, with a long stride, looked impenetrable in defence and decisive in attack, his timing and shot selections were impeccable.

Olly appeared reminiscent of a modern day Wally Hammond, cutting and driving the ball with incredible grace and timing.

As they both passed 50 the whole ground could sense they were just getting started.

Both brothers shifted through the gears effortlessly, giving no chances to the bowling side.

Now the race was on to 100, but there were no nervous 90s from either, experience and ability meaning that they would never give such a golden opportunity away.

James reached the ton first with a beautifully timed four and celebrated to rapturous applause from all attending the ground.

The next ball was brilliantly caught on the cover boundary but James could be immensely proud of his innings of 103.

This brought George Tebbutt to the crease after watching the Clayfields put on a triumphant partnership of 188.

His first job, to congratulate Olly on a sublime hundred.

Again the ground rising in admiration for a brilliant innings, but Olly wasn’t finished there.

With support from Tebbutt (23) and Jacob Marshall-Taylor (20 no) the Belvoir batting line-up had set up for carnage in the last five overs as Olly hit the boundary at will and Jacob Marshall-Taylor cleverly attacked and rotated the strike.

Belvoir finished on 311-3.

In reply the exciting Sammy Hardy was in no mood to let a good position slip.

Pacey and accurate, the youngster soon removed the off stump of skipper Paul Walsh.

Beeston were soon in deep trouble as Ben Robinson picked up two wickets at the other end.

Surely at 30-3 chasing more than seven an over the game was over right? Wrong!

Beeston number four Mark Walsh unleashed a brilliant counter attack, dispatching the ball to all parts as Belvoir’s young attack had to hold on.

Through brave bowling and excellent fielding Belvoir continued to pick up wickets at the other end.

Chas Hubbard, like a man reborn, was sliding and almost running out the Beeston star man.

Sammy Hardy went one better with a direct hit from long off as Belvoir kept taking their chances.

Eventually Walsh holed out for 98 to a sensational diving catch in the deep from 15-year-old Jack Butler off the excellent skipper George Tebbut.