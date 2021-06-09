Batting display sets the tone in Thorpe Arnold victory

Cricket. Photo: Getty Images

Thorpe Arnold looked to bounce back from their final-ball thriller last week and took the trip to Loughborough.

Captain Richard Randall won the toss and Thorpe were batting.

A. Clarke and K. Miller opened up and both got away to a steady start.

Miller hit some impressive boundary shots picking up on any loose deliveries but was utilmately dismissed after been caught at mid on with Thorpe 28-1.

J. Mistry then came to join Clarke at the crease. They began with working on the singles well and also some sweetly timed flicks from Mistry got the score going on the right direction.

Loughborough tight bowling kept the scoring down but the 50 came up for Thorpe.

Clarke was then caught out after a delivery was stuck in the pitch and Bhojwani joined Mistry in the middle.

Both had to weather the storm of good bowling from Loughborough which they did and when the odd bad bowl came down it was punished with great authority, timing and finesse.

Then Mistry was bowled by the opening Loughborough bowler coming back on for his second spell, 75-3.

C. Waldron and Bhojwani played some great singles and boundaries before Bhojwani (22)was out after trying to take on one of the spinners, 108-4.

Perry hit his first ball for four with some authority and then was bowled by a cracking delivery and it was 113-5.

Pollard and Waldron were showcasing of boundary shots, well worked twos, rotating strike and some truly massive six hitting as both players got to their well deserved 50s.

Waldron was eventually dismissed for a fantastic 71 in the last over with the partnership worth an outstanding 131 runs.

And Pollard finished not out on 66 and a total of 246 was achieved.

D. Pegg and J. Pepperdine opened up the Thorpe attack.

Both Pegg and Pepperdine were bowling some fantastic lines and both producing some maiden overs and working well in tandem.

Pegg struck, sticking off the opener after a solid take by Clark.

Loughborough did hit some nice boundary shots but there was a lot of dot balls due to both Pegg and Pepperdine fantastic bowling.

Then Pegg got his second wicket, taking out the other opening batmans as his delivery was just too hot to handle, 36-2.

In his final over Pegg (3-30) got his third victim of the day trapping the number four batmans LBW, 72-3.

Pepperdine not wanting to be out done by his opening bowling bowler claimed his first wicket of the game with the ball hopping around and Clark with another solid grab, 74-4.

Waldron and K. Miller then came on to replace the opening bowlers. And within his first over Miller had his first victim, 79-5.

After a great maiden over from Waldron, Miller struck again this time with a classic spinners delivery and Clark with another fine take, 80-6.

The Thorpe field were really rocking now, but credit to Loughborough who dug in and tried to turn the tide and score board was now over 100.

But much like his batting performance Waldron came up with the goods to make it 106-7.

Bhojwani then got first over of the day, and with his third ball claimed his first victim, 107-8.

Miller added his third victim and Bhojwani his second as Loughborough were out for 121.

Another fantastic team performance from Thorpe Arnold with every bowler contributing in the wickets column again and fine batting display from Pollard and Waldron.

Also Miller finishing with bowling figures of 3-20 and Bhojwani 2-9.